Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $14,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $100,011,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 998.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 178,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 162,052 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $17,735,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $20,753,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $20,055,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SNA. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

In related news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.46, for a total transaction of $420,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $1,343,398.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,056,478.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,456 shares of company stock valued at $16,213,793 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNA stock opened at $221.82 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $128.66 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.95.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

