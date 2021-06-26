Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,771 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $18,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,790,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 360.2% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,897,000 after acquiring an additional 125,511 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,109,000 after acquiring an additional 118,827 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,073,000 after acquiring an additional 85,661 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $7,880,000.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMG opened at $157.02 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.19 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.80.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.