Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 789,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.36% of TEGNA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,218,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,133 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter worth $174,642,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,555,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,394,000 after acquiring an additional 547,253 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,845,000 after acquiring an additional 141,462 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TEGNA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,086,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,947,000 after buying an additional 86,298 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

NYSE TGNA opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

