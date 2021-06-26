Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of W.W. Grainger worth $17,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,109,000 after purchasing an additional 144,903 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,049,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,913,000 after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,541,000 after acquiring an additional 49,819 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,334,000 after acquiring an additional 87,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,432,000 after acquiring an additional 29,956 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.33.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $442.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $449.79. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $291.22 and a 12-month high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

