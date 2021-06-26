BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,517,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,464,000 after acquiring an additional 397,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBIO traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $60.45. 2,769,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,407. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.14. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.77.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

