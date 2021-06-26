Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BR opened at $160.69 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $167.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

