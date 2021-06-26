Brokerages Anticipate Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to announce $2.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.54 million. Akoustis Technologies posted sales of $370,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 581.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $6.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 million to $7.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.29 million, with estimates ranging from $19.83 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 913.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 594.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKTS. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 831,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,402,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 253,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKTS stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,895. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

