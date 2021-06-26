Brokerages Anticipate Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Cryoport posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CYRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

Shares of Cryoport stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.17. 632,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,703. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.71. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.78.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $844,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,112.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 737,851 shares of company stock valued at $44,252,546 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Cryoport by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,303 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

