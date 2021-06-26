Brokerages Anticipate Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.89 Billion

Analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to post sales of $27.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.43 billion and the highest is $28.21 billion. Facebook reported sales of $18.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year sales of $116.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.25 billion to $122.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $139.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $132.20 billion to $147.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Shares of FB traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $341.37. 14,594,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,828,624. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.88. The stock has a market cap of $967.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $344.90.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total transaction of $26,364,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,224,267 shares of company stock worth $709,731,162 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

