Brokerages Anticipate MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to post earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. MarketAxess posted earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $7.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $8.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $6.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $467.96. 346,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,878. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $464.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total transaction of $1,340,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,111,408.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

