Brokerages Anticipate Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to post $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.73. Power Integrations reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $80.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 0.94. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $50.34 and a 1 year high of $99.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $794,781.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $127,537.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $1,793,684. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth $2,640,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 1,453.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 171,402 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth $1,768,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

