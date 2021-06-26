Brokerages Anticipate Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.72 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,022,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,054,000 after acquiring an additional 149,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $826.81 million, a P/E ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 2.43. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.44.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

