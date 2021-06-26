Brokerages Expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $225.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will report sales of $225.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $241.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $212.70 million. Bally’s posted sales of $28.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 679.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year sales of $958.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $906.40 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BALY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

BALY traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.60. 1,708,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,436. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.32 and a beta of 2.58.

In other Bally’s news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $49,999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard General L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $576,212,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $62,760,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the 1st quarter valued at $58,044,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth $34,315,000. Finally, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth $17,816,000. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

