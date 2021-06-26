Brokerages Expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.45. Cadence Bancorporation reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 208.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

Shares of CADE opened at $21.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.87. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.08%.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,030,316.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 6,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at $665,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,867 over the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 79.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 214,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 95,082 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $1,746,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

