Brokerages Expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Post Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.37. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings of $3.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $7.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $8.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CASY. Barclays upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.82.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 301,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,146,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,461,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASY traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.95. 518,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $142.34 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

