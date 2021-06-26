Brokerages Expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $180.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will post sales of $180.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $188.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $175.64 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $256.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

CMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMP traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.76. The stock had a trading volume of 635,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $46.32 and a 52 week high of $71.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

