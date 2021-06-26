Brokerages Expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.17. Earthstone Energy reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.42 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 2.94.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.