Brokerages Expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will report $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.94. Oracle posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,232,500 shares of company stock valued at $488,666,850. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 11.2% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,913 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 27,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,845,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,512,324. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03. The firm has a market cap of $219.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

