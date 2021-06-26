Brokerages Expect Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Brokerages expect Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) to post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Sio Gene Therapies posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.86). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIOX. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,560,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIOX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,054. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $136.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

