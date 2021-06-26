Brokerages Set Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Target Price at $74.50

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,462 shares of company stock worth $4,940,476 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 33,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $71,494,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,045,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,750,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $13,842,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALK stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.27. 1,693,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,169. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $33.22 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.