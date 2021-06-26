Brokerages Set Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) PT at $28.00

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSAC. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE BSAC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 324,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $753.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.9285 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is presently 44.81%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 52,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,525,000 after purchasing an additional 153,096 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 271,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 75,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,154,000. 10.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

