Brokerages Set Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) PT at $28.00

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BSAC. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.
Shares of NYSE BSAC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 324,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.81.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.9285 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is presently 44.81%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 52,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,525,000 after purchasing an additional 153,096 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 271,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 75,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,154,000. 10.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.
