Brokerages Set CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) PT at $4.75

Shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CohBar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of CohBar in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWBR. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CohBar by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of CohBar by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20,075 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CohBar by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CohBar by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CohBar by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 60,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

CWBR stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. CohBar has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.75.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that CohBar will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

