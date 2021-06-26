Brokerages Set Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) PT at $147.40

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE:BAP traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.53. 261,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,140. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 0.91. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Westwood Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,137,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Credicorp by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,507,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,214,000 after acquiring an additional 982,872 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,779,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,885,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Credicorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,568,000 after acquiring an additional 276,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

