Brokerages Set Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) PT at $8.75

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.75.

DSKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Northland Securities raised Daseke to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

DSKE traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,222. Daseke has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $431.56 million, a P/E ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Daseke had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Daseke by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Daseke by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Daseke by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Daseke by 371.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

