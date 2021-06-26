Brokerages Set EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Target Price at $153.44

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. Mizuho upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $166.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.77. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $113.47 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.