Brokerages Set Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Target Price at $31.57

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.67.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MYOV shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.
In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $206,420.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,839,025.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $307,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,438.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,725 shares of company stock valued at $790,384. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Myovant Sciences stock opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.59. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $30.90.
Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $24.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Myovant Sciences
Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.
