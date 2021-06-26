Brokerages Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Target Price at $653.53

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $653.53.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

REGN opened at $550.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $509.44. The stock has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 46.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,100 shares of company stock valued at $43,660,106. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

