Brokerages Set Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Target Price at $52.67

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Vericel stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,804. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 842.61 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.88. Vericel has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vericel will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,372 shares of company stock worth $6,208,573. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,236 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,866,000 after acquiring an additional 547,278 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter worth $151,322,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,537,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,415,000 after acquiring an additional 165,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,370,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,315,000 after acquiring an additional 104,498 shares during the last quarter.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

