Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ocado Group plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OCDDY)

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ocado Group in a report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ocado Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.
About Ocado Group
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.
