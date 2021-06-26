Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ocado Group plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OCDDY)

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ocado Group in a report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ocado Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

OCDDY stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.82. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $80.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of -124.82 and a beta of 1.76.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

