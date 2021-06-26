Brokers Set Expectations for Hanmi Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Hanmi Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 21.43%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $606.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.