Brown Capital Management LLC Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 75.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,057 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $165.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.42.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.77.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $579,597.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,609,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,380 shares of company stock worth $75,176,929 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

