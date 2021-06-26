BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Receives $21.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE BRT traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $17.52. 90,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,323. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $308.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.25.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 66.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

In other news, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $57,446.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fredric H. Gould bought 14,000 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 373,232 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,575.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $128,917. Company insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 324.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 632.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

