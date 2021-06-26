Bulldog Investors LLP Buys Shares of 15,000 ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABGI. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $768,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $1,220,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $2,678,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $1,384,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABGI stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.81. 15,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,333. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

