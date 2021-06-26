Bulldog Investors LLP Invests $249,000 in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EJFAU. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $995,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,341,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,679,000.

Get EJF Acquisition alerts:

EJFAU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,644. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.97. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for EJF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.