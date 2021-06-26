Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BZLFY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $36.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.2182 per share. This represents a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.68. Bunzl’s payout ratio is currently 47.39%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

