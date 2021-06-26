CA Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:CAHC) Shares Down 0.1%

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAHC) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 128,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 243,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $97,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,659,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $435,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $97,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

