Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $384.67 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will report sales of $384.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $374.22 million and the highest is $394.56 million. Cable One reported sales of $328.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CABO. Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cable One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,153.29.

CABO stock traded up $51.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,903.59. 95,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,792.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.48%.

In other Cable One news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total transaction of $1,099,242.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 61.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 420.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Permit Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 142.9% in the first quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

