Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 150.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,343,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,690,000 after buying an additional 201,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,791,000 after buying an additional 1,279,033 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,493,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,919 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,676,000 after acquiring an additional 101,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,045,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,922,000 after acquiring an additional 197,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at $17,712,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,520 shares of company stock valued at $12,728,729. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CZR stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The business’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

