Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.04. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.89.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 199.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.