Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Calavo Growers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CVGW. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

CVGW opened at $63.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $56.16 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 36.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.