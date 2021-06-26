Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Truist

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price objective raised by Truist from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ELY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.36.

Shares of ELY opened at $33.57 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $64,968.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,584.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,942,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,701,000 after buying an additional 539,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 46.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,555,000 after buying an additional 1,149,834 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 59.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,846,000 after buying an additional 1,026,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 32.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,684,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,056,000 after buying an additional 409,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 13.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,213,000 after buying an additional 192,277 shares in the last quarter.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

