Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Position Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,665,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,095,929 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.98% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $360,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $38.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -151.16%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

