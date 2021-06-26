Canoo (GOEV) & Its Competitors Critical Survey

Canoo (NYSE: GOEV) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Canoo to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Canoo alerts:

9.5% of Canoo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Canoo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Canoo and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 1 1 1 0 2.00 Canoo Competitors 580 2321 2749 77 2.41

Canoo presently has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.20%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 1.76%. Given Canoo’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Canoo is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Canoo has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo’s rivals have a beta of 1.89, meaning that their average stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Canoo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -40.90% -23.35% Canoo Competitors -29.56% 2.50% -0.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canoo and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo $2.55 million -$89.81 million -6.96 Canoo Competitors $4.89 billion -$63.75 million -56.82

Canoo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Canoo. Canoo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Canoo rivals beat Canoo on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.