Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $300.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.31% from the stock’s current price.

LLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.21.

NYSE:LLY opened at $230.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.88. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $239.37. The stock has a market cap of $220.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 363,158 shares of company stock worth $81,195,348. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 132,586.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 258,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,685,000 after buying an additional 258,544 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

