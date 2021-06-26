Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,510 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 775.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after buying an additional 1,346,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after buying an additional 1,234,383 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,449,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,708,000 after purchasing an additional 997,949 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.21.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

