Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 904 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.5% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.4% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 24,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

Shares of PLD opened at $122.00 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.25 billion, a PE ratio of 67.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

