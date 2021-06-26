Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 783 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 15.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Copart by 4.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Copart by 58.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $133.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $78.55 and a one year high of $133.47.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.