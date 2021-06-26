Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 133.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

NYSE AAP opened at $204.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.74. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.90 and a 12-month high of $210.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

