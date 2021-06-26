Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $514,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,894,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on D. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Shares of D opened at $75.11 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 71.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

