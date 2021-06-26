Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $598,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $78.94. The company has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.